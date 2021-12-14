First Alert Day From Wednesday 12/15 at 6PM to 3AM Thursday 12/16

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day has been issued for the entire TV 6 viewing area in Iowa and Illinois due to the potential 50 to 60 mph wind gusts Wednesday evening through early Wednesday night. A strong storm passing to our north and west will bring in strong winds that will increase in speed all day Wednesday. These winds will also allow warm air to bathe the area resulting in widespread record highs in the 60s to near 70.

Gusts on Wednesday (em)

At these speeds the non-thunderstorm winds could cause damage to trees and power lines resulting in sporadic power interruptions or failures. The National Weather Service has already posted a High Wind Watch for Wednesday afternoon and night. High profile vehicles are also in danger of tipping with winds this fast. Items around the yard, including trash cans and Christmas decorations should be secured if not brought in, altogether. Winds will diminish during the day Thursday, but the strongest winds will be later Wednesday into the early overnight hours of Thursday morning.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.