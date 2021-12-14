Advertisement

Former Iowa epidemiologist Pedati takes Virginia position

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates...
FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Pedati said Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, that she was aware of widespread inaccuracies in the state’s coronavirus data when her agency used it to release flawed calculations that helped guide decisions on school openings and enrollment this month. Dr. Pedati said she became aware in late July of a problem in Iowa's disease surveillance reporting system that backdated thousands of new test results. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa state epidemiologist and medical director Dr. Caitlin Pedati has accepted a new public health job in Virginia.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health says Pedati will serve as the coastal city’s public health director beginning Dec. 10.

Pedati left the Iowa Department of Public Health in October, citing an interest in pursuing new career opportunities.

She began working for IDPH in 2018. She says in a statement she’s happy to return to her home state.

