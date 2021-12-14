Holiday Dishes for Sensitive Stomachs

SHEFFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Chestnut Inn’s Chef Monika Sudakov shows some examples of dishes that are tailored for sensitive stomachs. Additionally, part of the chef’s mission is to share what she’s learned about how to eat well to foster brain wellness, better moods and how she tailors her dishes due to sensitivity issues.

Here is a link to Sudadov’s content on the mentioned website The Mighty.com. Or put the following in the browser: https://themighty.com/u/monika-sudakov/

Turkey Ratatouille

This is a great way to repurpose leftover turkey from your Thanksgiving meal in a delicious one-dish wonder.

4 cups chopped leftover turkey

1 medium globe eggplant, sliced 1/4-inch thick

2 zucchini, sliced 1/4-inch thick

2 yellow squash, sliced 1/4-inch thick

2 tablespoon chives, minced

1/4 cup green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for frying

28 ounce-can diced tomatoes

2 red bell peppers, seeded and chopped

3 tablespoons Italian parsley, minced

3 tablespoons cilantro, minced

1 teaspoon and 2 tablespoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon + 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Place the eggplant, zucchini, and squash slices on paper towels and sprinkle evenly with two tablespoons of kosher salt. Cover with another layer of paper towels and allow to sit for 30 mins to an hour to remove moisture from the vegetables. Fry the vegetables in olive oil until crispy. Place on paper towels to drain. Season evenly with one teaspoon of freshly ground pepper. Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the chives and green onions and sauté for one minute until fragrant. Add peppers and season with one teaspoon of salt, half a teaspoon of freshly ground pepper, and crushed red pepper. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, parsley, and cilantro. Simmer uncovered until most of the liquid has evaporated. Adjust seasoning to taste. Preheat oven to 375 F. In a 9-inch by 13-inch glass Pyrex baking dish, line the bottom of the casserole with half of the fried eggplant, zucchini, and squash. Take half of the tomato pepper sauce and spread evenly over the bottom layer of vegetables. Add the cooked turkey spread evenly for the next layer. Top the turkey with the remaining tomato pepper sauce. Layer the remaining fried vegetables to cover the casserole. Spread the Parmesan cheese evenly over the top of the vegetables. Cover the Pyrex with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the cheese has melted and begins to brown slightly. Allow casserole to cool for approximately 10 minutes before serving.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome-Friendly Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Yields: Approx. 8 Servings

2 medium butternut squash (peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes)

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon Herbes de Provence

Preheat oven to 375 F. Place butternut squash on a baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle evenly with oil and season with salt, pepper, nutmeg, paprika, and Herbes de Provence. Roast squash for approx. 45 mins or until tender. Cool. This can be done ahead and the squash either frozen or refrigerated for up to 48 hours before making soup.

For the soup:

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons minced chives

2 tablespoons sliced green onions

3 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 chopped celery stalk

2 medium roasted butternut squash

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon Herbes de Provence

1/4 cup white wine

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

3 tablespoon maple syrup

1 cup lactose-free yogurt or coconut yogurt

1 cup lactose-free milk or macadamia milk

Heat oil in a stockpot over medium heat. Add chives and green onions. Sauté for one minute. Add carrots and celery and sauté for a couple of minutes. Add squash and season with salt, pepper, nutmeg, paprika, and Herbes de Provence. Sauté for another two to three minutes. Add the wine and cook until the liquid evaporates, scraping the bottom of the pot to deglaze the stock pot. Add stock and bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer for 45 mins. Remove soup from heat. Add the maple syrup, yogurt, and milk. Purée the soup with an immersion blender until the soup is smooth and creamy. Adjust seasoning to taste with additional salt and pepper as needed. Serve hot. Soup can be made up to one week in advance and reheated or frozen for up to three months.

Chestnut Street Inn / 301 E Chestnut St / Sheffield, IL / (815) 454-2419 / monikaandjeff@chestnut-inn.com

