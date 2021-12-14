Advertisement

Holiday Grazing Boards

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - With the upcoming holidays and gatherings, Chef Laken Ealy from Hy-Vee demonstrates a few easy and quick plates to put together for your next gathering! She shows how to create a meat ‘rose’ to spice up the grazing boards. Laken is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Seasons magazine, a free monthly magazine Hy-Vee distributes filled with monthly recipes and new trendy ideas for readers.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs
First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Decent viewing
Geminid peaks Monday night
Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport

Latest News

Chef Monika 2
IBS-Friendly Dessert
Tobacco prevention report ranks Hawaii fifth
Davenport police pledge to limit underage access to tobacco and vaping products
Deere & Company announced Tuesday it is set to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric,...
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
Chef Monika 1
Holiday Dishes for Sensitive Stomachs