House committee to vote whether to hold Meadows in Contempt of Congress

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - The House committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in Contempt of Congress after dramatic revelations during last night’s meeting of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack.

A unanimous vote from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol recommended former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to be charged with Contempt of Congress.

“This vote relates principally to Mr. Meadow’s refusal to testify about text messages and other communications,” Rep. Liz Cheney said.

Texts the committee says serve as evidence of former president Donald Trump’s quote, “Supreme Dereliction of Duty.”

Some of the texts that have been released were sent to Meadows the day of the attack.

The text messages sent to Meadows read:

“We are under siege here at the capitol.”

“The president needs to stop this asap.”

“Mark, protesters are literally storming the capitol, breaking windows on doors, rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?”

“We are all helpless.”

There were also text messages from Donald Trump Jr. saying, “He’s got to condemn this asap. The capitol police tweet is not enough.”

“I am pushing it hard. I agree,” Meadows responded.

The text messages were part of new information released by the committee that includes details about Meadows’ actions before and during the January 6. attack as well as his apparent role in attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“We cannot be satisfied with incomplete answers or half-truths and we cannot surrender to President Trump’s efforts to hide what happened,” Cheney said.

Meadows calls the contempt recommendation disappointing, but not surprising.

“This is about Donald Trump and about actually going after him once again,” Meadows said.

Tuesday’s expected vote by the full house is the last step before sending the contempt referral to the Justice Department.

Meadows is suing the committee and House speaker Nancy Pelosi to block the committee’s subpoenas.

