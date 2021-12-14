Man acquitted of murder in June 2004 death of Keokuk woman

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Manchester, Iowa man has been acquitted of first-degree murder in the June 2004 death of a Keokuk woman.

Court records show the jury found Nathanial Leo Ridnour not guilty Thursday on the seventh day of his trial in Lee County District Court.

Following the jury’s verdict, District Court Judge John Wright ordered the 35-year-old to be released from custody.

Ridnour was arrested in May 2020 and charged with the death of 73-year-old Bonnie Callahan.

At 9:10 a.m. June 15, 2004, officers were dispatched to Callahan’s apartment in the 100 block of South Second Street after her family reported her missing, according to an arrest affidavit.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Mississippi riverfront after a fisherman discovered her body in the river.

An autopsy revealed signs of blunt force trauma to Callahan. She had recently undergone knee surgery and was not able to walk without the assistance of her walker, which was found at her apartment, according to the affidavit.

Ridnour, who was 17 at the time, was developed as a suspect during the investigation. At the time, he was pursuing a relationship with Callahan’s granddaughter, which she did not agree with, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.