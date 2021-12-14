Meet our Four Legged Friend, Buddy!

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Ann Olson from Animal Aid Humane Society introduces Buddy, a 2-year-old, neutered, front-declawed, male cat. He is a ‘lap cat’ and loves to be pet. Buddy has been at the Humane Society for over a year now. If you are interested in giving Buddy a home for the holidays, please contact the Humane Society at the number below!

A Fundraiser for Animal Aid Humane Society will be on Saturday, December 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a wrap your gifts “party” & a chance to win a wine basket at Rescued at 2105 16th St., Moline. There is a $3 dollar charge per wrapping.

Animal Aid Humane Society // 239 50th St #1953, Moline, IL 61265 // (309) 797-6550

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.