Advertisement

Sheriff: Missing 5-year-old girl found dead in Alabama; suspect arrested

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a child reported missing from Columbus, Georgia, has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released, WTVM reported.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie dead at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Additional information is expected to be shared during a press conference at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs
Decent viewing
Geminid peaks Monday night
First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport
One person is dead and another has been arrested following a fire in Galesburg on Sunday....
Man charged with setting fatal Galesburg fire found unfit for trial

Latest News

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID toll nears 800,000 to close out year filled with death
Following the jury’s verdict, District Court Judge John Wright ordered the 35-year-old to be...
Man acquitted of murder in June 2004 death of Keokuk woman
The price of food has gone up quite a bit. Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October,...
Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months
FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say