Record warmth and high winds Wednesday

Big shift in temperatures by Thursday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - A mostly cloudy sky is expected this afternoon with a few sprinkles possible. High temperatures will climb into the 50s by this evening and hold steady overnight. The wind is going to pick up 10-20 mph tonight. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy and very warm. Record highs will be broken with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A High Wind Watch and a First Alert Day are in effect for strong winds Wednesday night. A cold front will arrive around midnight Thursday and a few storms will roll through and winds will switch to the NW bringing an end to our record warmth. Winds will slowly diminish on Thursday afternoon and highs will be back to normal by the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles possible later this afternoon. High: 54º late in the day. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy with record highs. High: 70º.

