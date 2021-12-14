Record warmth Wednesday

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Clouds are increasing across the area this morning, but SE winds are starting to pick up, helping us reach the 50s again today. Low temperatures will occur at midnight and temps will rise overnight into the 50s and 60s by sunrise on Wednesday. Southwest winds will increase through the day on Wednesday with gusts approaching 60mph by the evening and overnight. Thus, a high wind watch and First Alert Day are in effect for strong winds Wednesday night. The high wind watch in the QC was in February of 2019. A cold front will arrive around midnight Thursday and a few storms will roll through and winds will switch to the NW bringing an end to our record warmth. Winds will slowly diminish on Thursday afternoon and highs will be back to normal by the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 41º Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Windy with record highs. High: 69º.

