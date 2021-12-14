Advertisement

UIHC commemorates 1-year since receiving COVID-19 vaccines

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Dec. 14, 2021, marks 1-year since University of Iowa Healthcare employees were one of the first people in Iowa and the nation to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Mike Brownlee, the UI Hospitals & Clinics Chief Pharmacy Officer, gave some insight on how far we’ve come with vaccines and how far we still need to go.

The vaccination rate for UIHC employees stands at 92%, a jump from the initial 73% in 2020.

Experts are pushing to get this number to 100%.

U of I is also looking at research for new vaccines, as more variants of the coronavirus emerge.

They say its very possible to see new vaccines with current knowledge of how to create them.

“I do think that’s a reality. The vaccines themselves are relatively easy to make, especially the mRNA-based vaccines. As we study variants, I think it will lead to additional research that may identify that we need to have a different type of vaccine dose for a specific variant of the Coronavirus,” said Brownlee.

Experts are also pushing people to get booster shots to slow the spread of the virus.

“I just want to remind everyone too, the vaccine was originally intended to prevent serious hospitalization, illness and death and it’s doing that very well. Now we’re trying to zero in on how to slow down the transmission of the virus, and that’s where boosters can become really helpful and effective at slowing the spread of the virus,” said Brownlee.

While the pandemic is still ongoing, UIHC says on Tuesday they will reflect on how grateful they were when they received the vaccines and how vaccines have allowed health care employees to spend more time with their families.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs
Decent viewing
Geminid peaks Monday night
First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport
One person is dead and another has been arrested following a fire in Galesburg on Sunday....
Man charged with setting fatal Galesburg fire found unfit for trial

Latest News

First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Spotty power outages possible
Record highs on Wednesday and 60mph winds Wednesday night
A Manchester, Iowa man has been acquitted of first-degree murder in the June 2004 death of a...
Man acquitted of murder in June 2004 death of Keokuk woman
New plans to ‘Rebuild Downtown’ presented to Rock Island City Council
New plans to ‘Rebuild Downtown’ presented to Rock Island City Council