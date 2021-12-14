UIHC commemorates 1-year since receiving COVID-19 vaccines

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Dec. 14, 2021, marks 1-year since University of Iowa Healthcare employees were one of the first people in Iowa and the nation to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Mike Brownlee, the UI Hospitals & Clinics Chief Pharmacy Officer, gave some insight on how far we’ve come with vaccines and how far we still need to go.

The vaccination rate for UIHC employees stands at 92%, a jump from the initial 73% in 2020.

Experts are pushing to get this number to 100%.

U of I is also looking at research for new vaccines, as more variants of the coronavirus emerge.

They say its very possible to see new vaccines with current knowledge of how to create them.

“I do think that’s a reality. The vaccines themselves are relatively easy to make, especially the mRNA-based vaccines. As we study variants, I think it will lead to additional research that may identify that we need to have a different type of vaccine dose for a specific variant of the Coronavirus,” said Brownlee.

Experts are also pushing people to get booster shots to slow the spread of the virus.

“I just want to remind everyone too, the vaccine was originally intended to prevent serious hospitalization, illness and death and it’s doing that very well. Now we’re trying to zero in on how to slow down the transmission of the virus, and that’s where boosters can become really helpful and effective at slowing the spread of the virus,” said Brownlee.

While the pandemic is still ongoing, UIHC says on Tuesday they will reflect on how grateful they were when they received the vaccines and how vaccines have allowed health care employees to spend more time with their families.

