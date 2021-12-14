What’s the Good News?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sean Leary shares the ‘Good News’ going on in and around the Quad Cities.

Group O Building State-Of-The-Art Project for World’s Largest Silicone Producer

One of the world’s largest producers of silicones has selected Group O as a strategic partner to manage the filling, packaging, warehousing, and distribution of their construction silicone products. This complete line of building envelope silicone solutions for roof coating, air and water barriers, architectural coatings, weather sealing, residential glazing, insulating glass, and structural glazing can be found throughout the construction industry.

IowaWORKS to host 5th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair

IowaWORKS will host the 5th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair to assist Veterans, transitioning soldiers and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities. The event will be held on Tuesday, December 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Roglaski Center at St. Ambrose University.

East Moline’s Eli Nache Represents Midwest Olympic Development Soccer Program

East Moline 13-year-old Eli Nache was among the players selected to represent the Midwest Olympic Development Program regional soccer team at the US Youth Soccer ODP Inter-Regional Event being held in Orlando, FL November 16-20.

Genesis Medical Center, Davenport Awarded Highest Grade For Patient Safety

Genesis Medical Center, Davenport has received an “A” grade, the top safety grade in the Quad Cities, from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This national distinction recognizes Genesis achievement in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

Bettendorf High School Student Council Helps Feed The Hungry in the Quad Cities

Bettendorf Student Council loaded up the truck and finished up the Hunger Drive, raising 53,000 lbs. That amount of food provides over 144,000 meals to our community.

Rock Island / Milan Students Collect Over 22,000 Pounds Of Food For Hunger Drive!

Rock Island / Milan School Districts 41 students collected 22,815 pounds for the Student Hunger Drive this year! That is a new record for RIHS/TMLC. That equals to 30.061 meals that will help feed local families!

Rock Island High School Speech And Debate Team Members Score Big At Bulldog Invitational

Congrats to Favour Noya and Leah Connor of the Rock Island High School Speech and Debate team for their performance this month at the Bettendorf Bulldog Invitational. Favour took home first place honors in the Oral Program event, while Leah finished 5th in Original Oratory.

Polyrhythms Return To River Music Experience

Next Sunday will be special for longtime friends Shellie Moore Guy of Rock Island and Nate Lawrence of East Moline. On Sunday, December 19, the Polyrhythms’ exceptional Third Sunday Jazz Series returns to the Redstone Room at River Music Experience, with Fr. Stan Fortuna and his quartet in concert from 5 to 7 p.m.

