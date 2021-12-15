Army-Navy flag football game returns to Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - A gridiron rivalry was renewed on Rock Island Arsenal Island Friday. The annual Army-Navy flag football game returned after it had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic. A 15-player team from the U.S. Army and a 15-player team from the U.S. Navy squared off for bragging rights and a shiny silver trophy. For those who participate, this is something that they look forward to.

“I’m here for revenge,” says Navy coach Sgt. Brigham Hall Jr. “Last time we left this football field, I didn’t like that feeling. Them holding that trophy up, singing their song. I wasn’t feeling that at all. So we’re here to handle business today.”

“It’s about a respect thing and bragging rights for the next year,” says Army coach Staff Sgt. Cleveland Harrell. “It’s been a lot of that going on, so now it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. Get on this green right here and get it popping.”

Army got the victory by a final score of 34-25. It’s their second win in a row.

