Advertisement

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics...
bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwine made her among the most influential feminist thinkers of her time, has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69.

In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced that she died Wednesday in Berea, Kentucky, home to the bell hooks center at Berea College. Additional details were not immediately available.

“She was a giant, no nonsense person who lived by her own rules, and spoke her own truth in a time when Black people, and women especially, did not feel empowered to do that,” Dr. Linda Strong-Leek, a close friend and former provost of Berea College, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “It was a privilege to know her, and the world is a lesser place today because she is gone. There will never be another bell hooks.”

Starting in the 1970s, hooks published dozens of books that helped shape popular and academic discourse. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”

hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins and gave herself the pen name bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Deere & Company
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50
A Manchester, Iowa man has been acquitted of first-degree murder in the June 2004 death of a...
Man acquitted of murder in June 2004 death of Keokuk woman

Latest News

Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother arrested after leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm destruction
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Another storm heading into already drenched California