Advertisement

Both teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher now request to be tried as juveniles

Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show the two teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield both want their trials in juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale’s attorney filed the request in Jefferson County Court.

It comes after the lawyer for Willard Miller, the other teen charged in the case, filed the same motion last week.

The two 16-year-olds are accused of killing Nohema Graber. Police found her body on Nov. 3 in Chautaqua Park in Fairfield after her family reported her missing earlier in the day.

Both teens have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Deere & Company
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50
A Manchester, Iowa man has been acquitted of first-degree murder in the June 2004 death of a...
Man acquitted of murder in June 2004 death of Keokuk woman

Latest News

First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Severe storms possible
Strong winds and strong storms today
The Iowa Department of Education logo.
Iowa K-12 enrollment up statewide
The coffee sleeves have been given to customers at Main Street Coffee in Davenport.
Davenport students decorate coffee sleeves to spread kindness