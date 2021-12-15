Crews respond to Burlington mobile home fire Tuesday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed mobile home fire at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday officials said.

Firefighters arrived at 14876 Washington Rd to find a fire on the rear side of the 14′ x 66′ mobile home, the Burlington Fire Department said in a media release.

Officials reported there were no injuries.

The single-family mobile home sustained an estimated $20,000 in damages to the structure and $5,000 in damages to contents, the Burlington Fire Department said. The occupant was not at home at the time of the fire.

Officials said the fire started in the back bedroom and the cause is undetermined with two possible causes being improperly discarded cigarettes or an unattended hair straightener left on.

Burlington firefighters, West Burlington firefighters and Danville Firefighters responded to the call, the Burlington Fire Department said. Des Moines County Sheriffs and 1-800-Board-up also assisted at the scene.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:40 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.