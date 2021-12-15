Davenport students decorate coffee sleeves to spread kindness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City area students are giving coffee lovers an extra boost, by spreading kindness through coffee cup sleeves.

“Have a good day, enjoy your coffee and be unique.”

Madison Elementary School 2nd grade teacher Jessica Aust had her students create colorful, inspiring coffee sleeves to be handed out at Main Street Coffee in Davenport.

The idea came from a Facebook group more than two years ago.

“I love being a barista so I thought, well, what a perfect opportunity for kids right across the street to do it for our community. So, I just thought it’d be a great idea,” said Aust.

It’s all about spreading kindness through the community.

“We decided that this would be a great idea to feel good by doing it and just make everybody’s day. I mean, hundreds of people that have been going through the coffee shop, and just to give them a little joy in their morning or a smile to start their day is just really nice,” said Aust.

Main street coffee provided more than 100 sleeves for the kids to decorate.

While Aust was by her students’ side with ideas, she let their creative minds flow.

“I wrote ‘you are wonderful’ with a whole bunch of hearts in pink. And I wrote ‘smile all the time.’ And I put purple, green, lavender, pink, dark blue, light blue, lavender, red purple. I thought something colorful would brighten up their day,” said Evelynn Hunter, a 2nd grade student at Madison Elementary.

“I made some jokes. Why, why are these critters called a turkey? Because they are one,” said Lontrez Nabors, a 2nd grade student at Madison Elementary.

“I put ‘be unique. You are loved.’ And I put ‘be kind’ and I put a joke. It says, “what did the cat say to the cat? You are purrrfect,” said Azriah Harper.

Kindness is what it is all about.

The response from customers has been positive.

“Everybody just loves it,” said Aust.

Everybody, including the creative young artists themselves. “It makes me feel good because I’m helping make other people happy,” said Harper.

The first set of sleeves were given out with coffee last Friday. The next round of sleeves will be handed out at Main Street Coffee on Wednesday, Dec. 15 while supplies last.

