Downed power line safety tips

Always assume a downed power line is live
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - Damaging wind gusts will be moving through the TV6 viewing area Wednesday night that could lead to downed trees and power lines, especially if severe thunderstorms move through.

What should you do if you come across a downed power line? Energy companies advise you stay at least 30 feet away from the power line, and alert your utility company immediately.

It’s important to never touch a downed power line. Always assume the downed powerline is energized and dangerous.

You should never attempt to move a power line, even with other objects you might not think are conductors.

Power outages are a possibility Wednesday night, so be sure to have all your wireless devices charged up in case of power loss.

You can download the free TV6 News App and QC Weather App for power outage information and severe weather alerts throughout the night.

