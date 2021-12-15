Advertisement

Get that holiday glow with perfect self-adjusting makeup

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing quite like this time of year to bring everyone together to celebrate. That warm, familiar feeling of being surrounded by the ones you love. And if there is any time a year to look and feel your best, this is it.

Imagine, how much easier would it be if you had one foundation for all your shades? No more guessing, no more makeup drawers packed with countless colors, but a foundation that automatically matched your unique color each and every time.

Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation is revolutionizing the way people think about their makeup routine. Lifestyle consultant, Alexa Lee tells us about this amazing new technology. She demonstrates the make up, feature several different products, and offer a holiday season discount!! The PSL Special: Culler Beauty Self Adjusting Color Foundation with HA eye Lash Enhancer 40% off and free shipping

There are two color choices: Light or Medium. Both are forgiving. There is a foundation and a primer....plus there is a FREE eye lash enhancer included with purchase.

Call today to order your Culler Beauty Self Adjusting foundation, Primer and Eye Lash Enhancer at 40% off. That’s 40% off your order today, you will also receive free shipping for the Culler Beauty Ultimate Beauty Foundation Kit.

Visit www.culler40.com or call 1-800-807-0287

