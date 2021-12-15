Advertisement

Illinois marks one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 vaccination

(WEEK/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD (KWQC) – More than 18 million doses later, the Illinois Department of Public Health is recognizing the first anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state.

On Dec. 15, 2020, roughly 450 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine were administered to health care workers after being delivered to the state the day before.

IDPH and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency have partnered with communities to host more than 5,600 vaccination clinics around the state, including 1,400 youth-school clinics and approximately 1,900 equity-based clinics, according to a media release. 

Another 870 events have already been scheduled.

“One year and 18 million doses later, the COVID-19 vaccine has saved countless lives across Illinois,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “I am incredibly grateful for the scientists, researchers and public health professionals who made this historic effort possible, allowing us to reunite with loved ones, return to small businesses, and engage with our communities once again. As we recognize the progress we’ve made, I urge all eligible Illinoisans to receive their vaccine or booster and protect themselves and their families this holiday season.”

“We have come a long way from the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered a year ago today, and we must continue our fight against this pandemic,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.  “Since that first day, we’ve seen one COVID-19 vaccine fully approved, the age for those eligible to receive a vaccine expanded to everyone 5 years and older, and booster doses for everyone 16 years and older.  I urge anyone who is hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine to look at the successful history of these safe and effective vaccines.”

While the vaccination rate has slowed, approximately 71% of all Illinoisans have received at least one dose, 63% are fully vaccinated, and more than 30% have received a booster dose according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Organizations wanting to host a clinic in their community can apply online at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.html. Vaccines are also offered at five of the state Community-Based Testing Sites across Illinois. 

To find other vaccination locations near you, visit vaccines.gov.

