Iowa K-12 enrollment up statewide

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa schools saw a slight increase in student enrollment this school year, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

Overall the state saw a .3% increase in enrollment. Area schools also saw similar trends to those statewide.

Among some of the districts with the greatest increases in enrollment, was Pleasant Valley Community School District with 218 more students this year. Superintendent of PVCSD, Brian Strusz said this is constant with previous years.

“We’ve been very fortunate when you look at our school district we’ve seen a lot of growth and new homes in our area,” Strusz said. ‘We’ve been watching this. You can’t ignore it, because from a growth standpoint it’s facilities, its teachers, it’s everything we need to have to make sure we are having a great education for our kids.”

Meanwhile, Muscatine Community School District and Davenport Community School District saw some of the largest decreases in the state.

Clinton Community School District saw a slight decrease of around 40 students. According to Superintendent Gary Delacy, the district usually changes slightly up or down year to year.

“I think our transient population, especially with us being the nearest Iowa city to the city of Chicago, is one of the biggest reasons why our student enrollment fluctuates,” Delacy said.

However, both Clinton and PV schools saw kindergarten enrollment increase this year. In schools across Iowa, kindergarten numbers increased the third-most among all grade levels.

Delacy said this might be due to the pandemic and the state not requiring school until a student is six-years-old.

“Most of us expected a big year for kindergarten and we do have a huge kindergarten,” Delacy said. “I think a lot of that goes back to the pandemic last year. A lot of families of students that are kindergarten age.”

Both Pre-K and 9th grade topped the grades with the most enrollment increases in the state.

In total, 52% of Iowa’s 327 school districts increased in enrollment.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.