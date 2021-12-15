Advertisement

Iowa K-12 enrollment up statewide

Some QCA schools follow the trends
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa schools saw a slight increase in student enrollment this school year, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

Overall the state saw a .3% increase in enrollment. Area schools also saw similar trends to those statewide.

Among some of the districts with the greatest increases in enrollment, was Pleasant Valley Community School District with 218 more students this year. Superintendent of PVCSD, Brian Strusz said this is constant with previous years.

“We’ve been very fortunate when you look at our school district we’ve seen a lot of growth and new homes in our area,” Strusz said. ‘We’ve been watching this. You can’t ignore it, because from a growth standpoint it’s facilities, its teachers, it’s everything we need to have to make sure we are having a great education for our kids.”

Meanwhile, Muscatine Community School District and Davenport Community School District saw some of the largest decreases in the state.

Clinton Community School District saw a slight decrease of around 40 students. According to Superintendent Gary Delacy, the district usually changes slightly up or down year to year.

“I think our transient population, especially with us being the nearest Iowa city to the city of Chicago, is one of the biggest reasons why our student enrollment fluctuates,” Delacy said.

However, both Clinton and PV schools saw kindergarten enrollment increase this year. In schools across Iowa, kindergarten numbers increased the third-most among all grade levels.

Delacy said this might be due to the pandemic and the state not requiring school until a student is six-years-old.

“Most of us expected a big year for kindergarten and we do have a huge kindergarten,” Delacy said. “I think a lot of that goes back to the pandemic last year. A lot of families of students that are kindergarten age.”

Both Pre-K and 9th grade topped the grades with the most enrollment increases in the state.

In total, 52% of Iowa’s 327 school districts increased in enrollment.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs
First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Decent viewing
Geminid peaks Monday night
Deere & Company
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.

Latest News

The coffee sleeves have been given to customers at Main Street Coffee in Davenport.
Davenport students decorate coffee sleeves to spread kindness
First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Tobacco prevention report ranks Hawaii fifth
Davenport police pledge to limit underage access to tobacco and vaping products
Deere & Company announced Tuesday it is set to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric,...
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.