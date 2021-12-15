Advertisement

Muscatine man arrested in connection with November shooting

Mario Eduardo Madrigal
Mario Eduardo Madrigal(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officers identified and arrested the man they believe was responsible for a shooting that took place in Muscatine last month.

On November 28th, 2021, Muscatine Police responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck 4 to 5 times by gunfire. Officers confirmed bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver stated that he and a friend had driven to the 1000 block of Park Avenue to collect money from a second party. Once they arrived, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation with several other subjects. The driver stated that as they attempted to leave their vehicle was shot multiple times.

After an ongoing investigation, Muscatine Police identified and arrested Mario Eduardo Madrigal and charged him with 2 counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and 2 counts of going armed with intent.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Joe Roseman or Lt. David O’Connor at the Muscatine Police Department, (563) 263-9922 at extensions 614 or 608.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
IDOT said starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunrise Thursday any...
Iowa DOT restricts oversize, overweight vehicles during severe weather
Deere & Company
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
First Alert Forecast - Strong winds and storms Wednesday evening with less wind and sun Thursday
Strong Wednesday evening winds with some strong storms possible

Latest News

First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Some Dish subscribers have reported technical issues receiving KWQC-TV6 on Dish.
Some Dish subscribers reporting technical issues receiving KWQC-TV6
Several crews are currently on 24-hour standby just in case
MidAmerican Energy prepares for possible storm response
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in the QC
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in the QC
Never touch a live power line. It could be energized and dangerous.
Downed power line safety tips