Muscatine man arrested in connection with November shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officers identified and arrested the man they believe was responsible for a shooting that took place in Muscatine last month.

On November 28th, 2021, Muscatine Police responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck 4 to 5 times by gunfire. Officers confirmed bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver stated that he and a friend had driven to the 1000 block of Park Avenue to collect money from a second party. Once they arrived, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation with several other subjects. The driver stated that as they attempted to leave their vehicle was shot multiple times.

After an ongoing investigation, Muscatine Police identified and arrested Mario Eduardo Madrigal and charged him with 2 counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and 2 counts of going armed with intent.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Joe Roseman or Lt. David O’Connor at the Muscatine Police Department, (563) 263-9922 at extensions 614 or 608.

