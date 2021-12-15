Record highs already set, high winds this evening

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - We are in for a wild ride over the next 24 hours. Record highs have already been set for today’s date in the QC as of 1AM. The all-time record highs for the month of December are in jeopardy this afternoon in the low 70s. Of course, this all comes with very strong winds. A high wind warning and First Alert Day are in effect this evening and overnight for winds gusting up to 65mph. That doesn’t include our chances for storms that arrive between 7PM-10PM. There is the threat of high winds with these storms as well as an isolated tornado or two. There are some factors that will need to be met since it is mid December, but the winds aloft are much stronger at the surface and if storms can tap into those higher winds we could see a few tornadoes. Once the front passes through, temps will crash back to the 30s by sunrise on Thursday. A few power outages can’t be ruled out tonight. December-like temperatures will return by the weekend with all of us topping out in the 30s.

TODAY: Windy with record highs. High: 72º Winds: S 25-35 mph.

TONIGHT: Very windy with a few storms. Low: 69º Winds: NW 30-40 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and cooler. High: 44º.

