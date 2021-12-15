Rock Island County Health Department reports 6 deaths, 213 new cases of COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported six COVID-19 deaths since the last report Monday. The total number of deaths is now 400.

The deaths are were reported as a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, who died in a long-term care facility; and a man in his 90s and two men in their 80s, who died at home.

“We are saddened to report these deaths and to hit the grim milestone of 400 since the start of the pandemic,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones.”

The health department also reported 213 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases now is 21,866.

The Health Department said there are currently 63 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 36.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 80s

Six women in their 70s

10 women in their 60s

11 women in their 50s

19 women in their 40s

18 women in their 30s

13 women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

14 girls in their teens

15 girls younger than 13

Three girl infants one or younger

One man in his 90s

One man in his 80s

Three men in their 70s

20 men in their 60s

Seven men in their 50s

16 men in their 40s

13 men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

10 boys in their teens

16 boys younger than 13

One boy infant one or younger

