Rock Island County Health Department reports 6 deaths, 213 new cases of COVID-19

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported six COVID-19 deaths since the last report Monday. The total number of deaths is now 400.

The deaths are were reported as a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, who died in a long-term care facility; and a man in his 90s and two men in their 80s, who died at home.

“We are saddened to report these deaths and to hit the grim milestone of 400 since the start of the pandemic,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones.”

The health department also reported 213 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases now is 21,866.

The Health Department said there are currently 63 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 36.

The new cases are:

  • Two women in their 80s
  • Six women in their 70s
  • 10 women in their 60s
  • 11 women in their 50s
  • 19 women in their 40s
  • 18 women in their 30s
  • 13 women in their 20s
  • Two women in their teens
  • 14 girls in their teens
  • 15 girls younger than 13
  • Three girl infants one or younger
  • One man in his 90s
  • One man in his 80s
  • Three men in their 70s
  • 20 men in their 60s
  • Seven men in their 50s
  • 16 men in their 40s
  • 13 men in their 30s
  • 10 men in their 20s
  • Two men in their teens
  • 10 boys in their teens
  • 16 boys younger than 13
  • One boy infant one or younger

