Today’s the deadline to ship holiday gifts out in time for Christmas

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Dec. 15th is the day to get those presents shipped out in enough time to arrive Christmas Day.

Here are the deadlines for shipping companies if your using ground services:

  • USPS- Dec. 15, 2021, (First Class) Dec. 17th, (Priority Mail) Dec. 18th- 23rd
  • FEDEX- Dec. 15, 2021, (FEDEX Express)- Dec. 21st, (Same day shipping) Dec. 24th
  • UPS- Dec. 21, 2021

Retail experts say last minute consumers should expect to spend an extra $10-$30 if sending packages after December 15, 2021.

They some of the best last minute gifts are food, skin care and home appliances.

Experts say you may have trouble finding certain items like electronics, clothes and toys.

If you shop online and your worry about delivery delays, they advise consumers to have items sent to the store instead of their home.

