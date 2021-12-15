Trinity Health Foundation Offers Scholarship Opportunities to Local Students

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health®-Trinity is announcing its Trinity Health Foundation scholarships. These scholarships are made possible for students of the Quad Cities seeking higher education thanks to the generosity of donors and community members.

“Trinity Health Foundation and the generous community members who support our scholarship program are committed to supporting the extraordinary talent in the Quad Cities. It means the world to us to provide financial assistance to students chasing their dreams,” says Mary Macumber-Schmidt, President of Trinity Health Foundation.

Each year Trinity Health Foundation partners with Friends of Trinity and Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences to provide over $145,000 to more than 100 students pursing college degrees.

For scholarship deadlines, eligibility, and to apply, visit trinityhealthfoundation.org. For more information, contact Trinity Health Foundation at (563) 742-7610 or email Foundation@unitypoint.org.

