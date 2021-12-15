Advertisement

‘TV6 Celebrates’ looks at diverse holidays, celebrations in the community

This holiday season, KWQC-TV6 is celebrating the many holidays and celebrations in our diverse...
This holiday season, KWQC-TV6 is celebrating the many holidays and celebrations in our diverse community.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - This holiday season, KWQC-TV6 is celebrating the many holidays and celebrations in our diverse community.

“TV6 Celebrates” will run stories in December on different holidays, such as Hanukkah, the feast of our Lady of Guadalupe, and Saint Lucia Day.

If you have a holiday or celebration you would like to share with our news team, send us an email at news@kwqc.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Deere & Company
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50
A Manchester, Iowa man has been acquitted of first-degree murder in the June 2004 death of a...
Man acquitted of murder in June 2004 death of Keokuk woman