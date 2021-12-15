Advertisement

Uptick in threats of violence against schools local and nationwide

By Darby Sparks
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Last week alone four different schools in the Quad Cities announced they had received some fort of threat. Both locally and nationwide there has been a trend of violent threats against K-12 schools following the deadly shooting that happened at Oxford High School on November 30.

From Michigan to Delaware, Oregon to Washington and now even in our own backyard schools around the USA have been receiving a surge in threats from students claiming that they are going to commit violence in class.

According to the data website Statista, there were 164 threats made to schools by students in 2021 that had evidence of being carried out. That’s 52 more incidents than in 2020.

The publication Education Week says 31 of the shootings in 2021 involved serious injury or death. The rest were either stopped or found unsubstantiated.

According to a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, factors include anything from attention seeking to anxiety of receiving discipline.

The four reports of threats in the Quad Cities were made in different districts, however TV6 spoke to law enforcement in East Moline who confirmed one specific incident at United Township High School. They said they found the threat unsubstantiated.

Even an empty threat, however, can have consequences. Students who decide to make a threat face charges of making a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that can earn up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs
A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Decent viewing
Geminid peaks Monday night
Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport

Latest News

First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Tobacco prevention report ranks Hawaii fifth
Davenport police pledge to limit underage access to tobacco and vaping products
Deere & Company announced Tuesday it is set to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric,...
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Wednesday for damaging winds