Uptick in threats of violence against schools local and nationwide

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Last week alone four different schools in the Quad Cities announced they had received some fort of threat. Both locally and nationwide there has been a trend of violent threats against K-12 schools following the deadly shooting that happened at Oxford High School on November 30.

From Michigan to Delaware, Oregon to Washington and now even in our own backyard schools around the USA have been receiving a surge in threats from students claiming that they are going to commit violence in class.

According to the data website Statista, there were 164 threats made to schools by students in 2021 that had evidence of being carried out. That’s 52 more incidents than in 2020.

The publication Education Week says 31 of the shootings in 2021 involved serious injury or death. The rest were either stopped or found unsubstantiated.

According to a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, factors include anything from attention seeking to anxiety of receiving discipline.

The four reports of threats in the Quad Cities were made in different districts, however TV6 spoke to law enforcement in East Moline who confirmed one specific incident at United Township High School. They said they found the threat unsubstantiated.

Even an empty threat, however, can have consequences. Students who decide to make a threat face charges of making a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that can earn up to 20 years in prison.

