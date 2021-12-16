Advertisement

Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado

By Kelly Dean and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nyssa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WBKO.

Six of the teen’s family members were killed during the recent tornado outbreak.

Their bodies were found in different places near their destroyed home, one as far as a quarter-mile away.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” said Cierra Bryant, an extended family member.

Officials are expanding their search efforts in hopes of finding Nyssa.

Copyright 2021 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
IDOT said starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunrise Thursday any...
Iowa DOT restricts oversize, overweight vehicles during severe weather
Nearly 50,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power...
MidAmerican Energy: Quad Cities area expected to have power restored by Thursday night
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 43 counties due to severe weather
‘She was my life’: The mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out.
Mother of slain 5-year-old girl in Georgia says daughter ‘was her life’
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 2 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
Superintendents Corner: Bettendorf Community School District gives TV6 an update
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now