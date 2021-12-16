Advertisement

Child Abuse Council expands services to Muscatine

Child Abuse Council Logo
Child Abuse Council Logo(Child Abuse Council)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Child Abuse Council is bringing mental health and medical services to children and families in Muscatine and surrounding southeast Iowa counties. In an announcement this week, the non-profit organization said it will deliver the new services through its Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center. The program is part of a nationwide network of child advocacy centers that provide services to mitigate negative impacts of child abuse and neglect on children, families, and their communities.

The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust recently awarded a three-year, $175,000 grant to improve access to resources for underserved rural communities.

“We are the only rural child advocacy center in Iowa, and we know how important it is to ensure that these services remain available within those communities,” said Mark Mathews, Executive Director of the Child Abuse Council.

“The purpose of our program is to bring the community together for a holistic response to child abuse and neglect, from mental health and medical services to child welfare, law enforcement, and community resources. Now, we can ask what’s missing or not being provided in the community to help strengthen this unified, comprehensive approach,” said Program Manager Kadie McCory.

Each year, the Child Abuse Council’s child advocacy center operates near or at capacity, serving 200 children primarily from Muscatine, Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, Cedar, and Lee counties.

