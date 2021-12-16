Advertisement

Christmas crunch time! USPS prepares for busiest week of the year

By KGO Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - It’s Christmas crunch time, and the U.S. Postal Service is geared up for what they say is their busiest week of the year.

Packages and letters rush through the fast-moving conveyer belts at the USPS center in Oakland, California as the holiday rush begins.

“Just this week we are going to process over 200 million packages. And when we look at letters, and flats, and packages, over 2.3 billion pieces,” Eduardo Cuadra, the maintenance manager at the USPS Oakland Center.

He said his facility alone will process over 70,000 packages.

“In anticipation of Christmas people want to make sure that their relatives and friends are going to get their presents on time,” Cuadra said.

At the front of the facility is where crews sort pounds of holiday cards. In the back, dozens of machines sort packages, including a universal sorter and one that processes oversized packages.

To be ready for a week like this, Cuadra said USPS prepares all year for it.

Even now during the supply chain issue, he says they always have a crew present 24/7 to help make sure they deliver the best service possible to the whole country.

“This is where the rubber meets the road, so we have to make sure we deliver for the customer,” Cuadra said.

If you haven’t sent your package, Cuadra says do it as soon as possible.

“Get in line right now. You’ve got to go get them, make sure you go to your post office,” he said.

