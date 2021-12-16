Advertisement

Cute and comfy holiday outfits from QCA boutiques

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part holiday season fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent. In the first segment, we feature cute pieces that are super functional and comfortable.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as her beautiful models show off clothing from local boutiques that can help anyone pick out the perfect outfits for gatherings, photos, and parties.

Participating retailers:

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
IDOT said starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunrise Thursday any...
Iowa DOT restricts oversize, overweight vehicles during severe weather
Nearly 50,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power...
MidAmerican Energy: Quad Cities area expected to have power restored by Thursday night
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd

Latest News

Holiday Fashions #2
Holiday style made easy
Alzheimer"s disease
Clinical trials under way for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease
Alzheimer"s disease
clinical trial under way for treatment of Alzheimer's disease
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds