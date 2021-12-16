Cute and comfy holiday outfits from QCA boutiques

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part holiday season fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent. In the first segment, we feature cute pieces that are super functional and comfortable.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as her beautiful models show off clothing from local boutiques that can help anyone pick out the perfect outfits for gatherings, photos, and parties.

Participating retailers:

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.