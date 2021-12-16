Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 43 counties due to severe weather

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties in response to Wednesday’s severe weather.

The proclamation includes the following counties:

Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Davis, Fayette, Floyd, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Ida, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O’Brien, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Shelby, Union, Washington, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Wright, and Worth.

It allows state resources to be used in recovery efforts due to the storms. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for qualifying residents.

Under the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for grants up to $5,000.

Under the Disaster Case Management Program, case managers work with clients who have needs related to disaster-related hardship or injury. The case managers work help to create recovery plans and provide guidance for obtaining services or resources.

Residents of the impacted counties should report damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information to local and state officials. This information can be reported at www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.

