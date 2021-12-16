Advertisement

Holiday style made easy

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part holiday season fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent. In the second segment, we see some more seasonal options for casual gatherings and fun.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as her beautiful models show off clothing from local boutiques that can help anyone pick out the perfect outfits for gatherings, photos, and parties.

Participating retailers:

