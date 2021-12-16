Advertisement

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people died when a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest, spawning hurricane-force winds and likely tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

Officials in Kansas say a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree fell on him outside his home in southeastern Minnesota.

The Iowa State Patrol says a semitrailer was struck by high winds and rolled onto its side in eastern Iowa, killing the driver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people died in traffic accidents due to blowing dust. More than 20 unconfirmed tornadoes were reported Wednesday, mostly in eastern Nebraska and Iowa.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power Thursday.

