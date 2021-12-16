At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa

WALFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed as thunderstorms moved through Eastern Iowa during a severe weather outbreak Wednesday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol told KCRG-TV9 that said a semi-trailer was blown over by a severe thunderstorm as it was traveling southbound on Highway 151, just west of Walford, at about 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was thrown from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement said winds prevented crews from clearing the scene of the crash Wednesday night. They hoped to have the accident site cleared sometime Thursday morning.

The name of the driver has not been released.

More than 100,000 Iowans lost power Wednesday evening as storms moved across the state producing several reports of tornadoes and damaging winds. As of late Wednesday night, no additional deaths or serious injuries had been reported in the state.

