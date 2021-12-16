Advertisement

At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Brian Tabick and Aaron Hepker
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed as thunderstorms moved through Eastern Iowa during a severe weather outbreak Wednesday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol told KCRG-TV9 that said a semi-trailer was blown over by a severe thunderstorm as it was traveling southbound on Highway 151, just west of Walford, at about 8:30 p.m. Investigators said the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, was thrown from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement said winds prevented crews from clearing the scene of the crash Wednesday night. They hoped to have the accident site cleared sometime Thursday morning.

The name of the driver has not been released.

More than 100,000 Iowans lost power Wednesday evening as storms moved across the state producing several reports of tornadoes and damaging winds. As of late Wednesday night, no additional deaths or serious injuries had been reported in the state.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
IDOT said starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunrise Thursday any...
Iowa DOT restricts oversize, overweight vehicles during severe weather
First Alert Forecast - Strong winds and storms Wednesday evening with less wind and sun Thursday
Strong Wednesday evening winds with some strong storms possible
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Both teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher now request to be tried as juveniles
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out

Latest News

Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd
70 mph
Tumbling temps and still windy this morning
The Quad Cities International Airport says they’re back to about 94% of their pre-pandemic...
Thousands to fly through QC International Airport during holiday season
The Quad Cities International Airport says they’re back to about 94% of their pre-pandemic...
Thousands fly through QC International Airport during holiday season