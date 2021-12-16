Advertisement

A look at severe wind damage in the TV6 viewing area

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Overnight there were several areas across our region that experienced power outages.

Hundreds to thousands of people in Illinois and Iowa woke up with no electricity and some are still without.

TV6 is still waiting to learn if a power pole fire is the cause of a power outage in Moline.

It happened around 1:00am Thursday, our TV6 crews arrived to 35th Ave. and 7th St. in Moline.

Flames were seen coming out of the power pole.

Moline Fire Officials were on scene assessing the situation along with Mid American.

In an update Mid American says 34th Ave. to 37th Ave. was blocked off to traffic.

Our TV6 crew says it appears power was restored in this area.

We are still waiting to learn whether the severe winds caused the power pole to ignite.

Some people in our region could have also experienced the smell of smoke this morning.

According to an air quality index from the National Weather Service Quad Cities, they say a smoke smell is likely from fires happening in parts of Kansas.

The very strong south winds brought the smell all the way up into Iowa.

In the index most parts of Iowa was covered in red and orange, which means some people can experience more moderate to serious health affects from the air quality.

The air quality has improved since overnight, with levels showing more acceptable air quality conditions.

To take a look at all the video and photo submissions of severe wind damage, click here.

