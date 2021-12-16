Advertisement

MidAmerican Energy: More than 53,000 customers without power due to Wednesday night storm

Nearly 50,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power as of 10 p.m. Wednesday as a storm moved through the area.(KWQC/MidAmerican Energy Company)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(KWQC) - More than 53,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power as of 10:45 p.m. Wednesday as a storm moved through the area.

“Crews are assessing damage in all areas to get accurate estimates for restoration,” the company said in a media release. “Due to the high winds that are still expected overnight following the severe storms, additional outages could occur.”

The most significant impacts were reported in Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa, Fort Dodge and surrounding areas, and the Des Moines metro, according to the company.

“Because of the extensive damage and number of trees, wires and transmission lines down, preliminary estimates suggest that restoration in affected areas will take up to 36-72 hours,” according to the release.

Downed power line safety tips

More detailed information and geographic-specific restoration estimates will be available as damage assessment continues and repairs are made overnight, the company added.

Impacted areas and customers out as of 10 p.m. Wednesday were:

  • Iowa Quad Cities: 1,562 customers
  • Illinois Quad Cities: 3,984 customers
  • Iowa City: 76
  • Council Bluffs, and surrounding areas: 13,131 customers
  • Sioux City and surrounding areas: 2,114 customers
  • Fort Dodge and surrounding areas: 14,254 customers
  • Storm Lake and surrounding areas: 1,715 customers
  • Des Moines and surrounding areas: 12,914 customers
  • Waterloo and surrounding areas: 3,431 customers

As of 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Alliant Energy was reporting the following outages:

  • Cedar County: 1,468
  • Clinton County: 26
  • Des Moines County: 3
  • Henry County (Iowa): 827
  • Jackson County: 45
  • Lee County (Iowa): 202
  • Muscatine County: 9
  • Scott County: 314
  • Louisa County: 134

As of 10:30 p.m., Ameren was reporting the following outages:

  • Bureau County: 27
  • Henderson County: 1,439
  • Henry County (Illinois): 28
  • Knox County: 1,167
  • McDonough County: 18
  • Mercer County: 711
  • Stark County: 23
  • Warren County: 696

This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story on-air and online.

