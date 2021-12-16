MidAmerican Energy: More than 53,000 customers without power due to Wednesday night storm

(KWQC) - More than 53,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power as of 10:45 p.m. Wednesday as a storm moved through the area.

“Crews are assessing damage in all areas to get accurate estimates for restoration,” the company said in a media release. “Due to the high winds that are still expected overnight following the severe storms, additional outages could occur.”

The most significant impacts were reported in Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa, Fort Dodge and surrounding areas, and the Des Moines metro, according to the company.

“Because of the extensive damage and number of trees, wires and transmission lines down, preliminary estimates suggest that restoration in affected areas will take up to 36-72 hours,” according to the release.

More detailed information and geographic-specific restoration estimates will be available as damage assessment continues and repairs are made overnight, the company added.

Impacted areas and customers out as of 10 p.m. Wednesday were:

Iowa Quad Cities: 1,562 customers

Illinois Quad Cities: 3,984 customers

Iowa City: 76

Council Bluffs, and surrounding areas: 13,131 customers

Sioux City and surrounding areas: 2,114 customers

Fort Dodge and surrounding areas: 14,254 customers

Storm Lake and surrounding areas: 1,715 customers

Des Moines and surrounding areas: 12,914 customers

Waterloo and surrounding areas: 3,431 customers

As of 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Alliant Energy was reporting the following outages:

Cedar County: 1,468

Clinton County: 26

Des Moines County: 3

Henry County (Iowa): 827

Jackson County: 45

Lee County (Iowa): 202

Muscatine County: 9

Scott County: 314

Louisa County: 134

As of 10:30 p.m., Ameren was reporting the following outages:

Bureau County: 27

Henderson County: 1,439

Henry County (Illinois): 28

Knox County: 1,167

McDonough County: 18

Mercer County: 711

Stark County: 23

Warren County: 696

