MidAmerican Energy prepares for possible storm response

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews with MidAmerican energy say they are preparing for what may happen as the inclement weather moves in.

We talked with a spokesperson earlier today. Geoff Greenwood says MidAmerican’s crews are currently in place, and will be on a 24-hour rotation. That allows them to respond to any potential damage faster.

“We’ve got a lot of plans that we have put in place,” Greenwood said. “Starting now, we’re on a 24-hour schedule. We are staffing our crews around the clock, as long as it takes. We hope, of course, nothing happens but if something does happen, we are ready.”

Greenwood reminds people to stay away from downed power lines, and to call MidAmerican if they see one near them so it can be handled safely. The phone number to report downed power lines is 800-799-4443.

