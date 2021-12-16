Muscatine Fire Department responds to Muscatine Metals fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Muscatine Metals Thursday at about 11 a.m.

The Muscatine Fire Department reported there is heavy black smoke on the scene.

Officials ask anyone to avoid Dick Drake Way in Muscatine.

Police are rerouting traffic away from Highway 61 at Dick Drake Way, TV6 reporter on the scene said. Wilton Fire Department and Fruitland Fire Departments were on the scene assisting Muscatine Fir Department.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Fire at Muscatine Metal near the intersection of Dick Drake Way and Stewart Road. (KWQC)

