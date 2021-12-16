Advertisement

Rudd Public Library shares photos of severe storm damage

"These photos break my heart," the library wrote in a Facebook post. "Thanks to some awesome...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Rudd Public Library shared images of the damage caused by Wednesday’s severe storms.

“These photos break my heart.,” the library wrote in a Facebook post.“Thanks to some awesome volunteers we salvaged all we could. We’ll be back & even better.”

These photos break my heart. Thanks to some awesome volunteers we salvaged all we could. We’ll be back & even better.

Posted by Rudd Public Library on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Severe storms struck the community at about 7 p.m. causing widespread damage in the town and surrounding areas.

Floyd County Emergency Management Agency said the storm knocked down power lines and heavily damaged buildings, including the water treatment plant. Rudd is expected to be without power and water for a few days.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office closed the town to non-residents while the cleanup efforts continue.

Posted by Floyd County Iowa Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

