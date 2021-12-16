Advertisement

Second round of Illinois Rental Payment Program open for tenants

Up to twenty-five thousand dollars are available per household.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The second round of the Illinois Rental Payment Program is open for tenants struggling to pay rent. Rental assistance is available for tenants who have had financial hardship either directly or indirectly due to the pandemic.

To qualify, your household income must be below eighty percent of the area’s median income. Households with members who have been unemployed for ninety days or who are below fifty percent of the area median income will be given priority.

Up to eighteen months of assistance is available through the grant that will be paid directly to the landlord. This round, about three hundred million dollars total is available. Up to twenty-five thousand dollars are available per household.

“This program was designed to help people stay housed during the pandemic. We knew that the economy was falling, businesses were shutting down. So that is why rental assistance was needed. So this year we provided additional rental assistance and we see that people are still struggling so there is additional assistance available. Thousands of applications have come through so far. This is our second round. In the first round we were able to help nearly sixty-five thousand households in dispersing over 590 million dollars,” said Rodrigo Carrillo, Director of Strategic Initiative and Response with the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

The application portal opened on December 6 and will stay open until midnight on January 9.

Visit the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s website to apply. For questions, call 866-ILHELP1.

