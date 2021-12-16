Some Dish subscribers reporting technical issues receiving KWQC-TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some Dish subscribers have reported technical issues receiving KWQC-TV6 on Dish.

TV6 is aware that some Dish subscribers are experiencing occasional breakups on KWQC.

KWQC Engineering has reached out to Dish Network Engineering to report the problem. Dish has requested that affected customers should contact them directly at 888-402-8371.

Viewers also can find TV6 online at kwqc.com, the KWQC News and Weather apps, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

