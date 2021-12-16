Advertisement

Some Dish subscribers reporting technical issues receiving KWQC-TV6

Some Dish subscribers have reported technical issues receiving KWQC-TV6 on Dish.
Some Dish subscribers have reported technical issues receiving KWQC-TV6 on Dish.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some Dish subscribers have reported technical issues receiving KWQC-TV6 on Dish.

TV6 is aware that some Dish subscribers are experiencing occasional breakups on KWQC.

KWQC Engineering has reached out to Dish Network Engineering to report the problem. Dish has requested that affected customers should contact them directly at 888-402-8371.

Viewers also can find TV6 online at kwqc.com, the KWQC News and Weather apps, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
IDOT said starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunrise Thursday any...
Iowa DOT restricts oversize, overweight vehicles during severe weather
Deere & Company
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.
First Alert Forecast - Strong winds and storms Wednesday evening with less wind and sun Thursday
Strong Wednesday evening winds with some strong storms possible

Latest News

Several crews are currently on 24-hour standby just in case
MidAmerican Energy prepares for possible storm response
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in the QC
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in the QC
Never touch a live power line. It could be energized and dangerous.
Downed power line safety tips
Never touch a live power line. It could be energized and dangerous.
Downed power line safety tips