Still windy this morning and turning much colder

Wind chill will be in the teens today
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - A historic storm system that brought all time December record highs in the mid 70s also brought 70 mph wind gusts to the QCA and potentially several tornadoes in Iowa and Minnesota. The cold air in wake of the strong cold front is now moving in.  Temps will likely be in the 30s by the time many of us get out this morning, but west winds will still gust close to 35mph today, thus it still feels like the teens and 20s.  Winds will slowly diminish through the day and eventually our weather pattern will quiet down for a while.  We will see another weak system late Friday night, but rain/snow will have little to no impact on the area as it will be light and occur between 9PM-2AM.  Temps will cool off to the 30s for the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY: Breezy, sunny and much cooler.  High: 42º Winds: W 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 23º Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny.  High: 42º.

