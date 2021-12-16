Advertisement

Superintendents Corner: Bettendorf Community School District gives TV6 an update

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday Superintendent Michelle Morse of Bettendorf Community School District stepped into the Superintendents Corner.

In terms of covid cases in the district, Morse says cases have remained steady and stable throughout the school year.

She says the district is prepared to keep the same covid safety protocols if cases increase after the holidays.

“We will continue to implement the same return to learn plan we’ve been implementing all school year, ensuring that we can maintain safe distances, encouraging those that want to, to wear a mask when indoors and making sure students and staff have opportunities to wash their hands frequently,” said Morse.

Looking ahead to the New Year, Morse says leaders are working to put together a 5-year action plan before the end of the year.

“So were working with staff, administrators, students, parents, community members to gather input and feedback. Where part of that process is just implementing the vision and core values, but the ultimate goal is we close out this school year to have a 5-year action plan,” said Morse.

After the New Year, the district is hosting a State of the District event Jan. 24th, 2022.

This will give surrounding families access and exposure to services in the community.

Details on this first time event will be posted here on our website, when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
IDOT said starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunrise Thursday any...
Iowa DOT restricts oversize, overweight vehicles during severe weather
Nearly 50,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power...
MidAmerican Energy: Quad Cities area expected to have power restored by Thursday night
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 43 counties due to severe weather
Superintendents Corner-Bettendorf Community School District
Severe wind impacts
A look at severe wind damage in the TV6 viewing area
Anthony Banks, 40, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on seven counts of felony retail...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted on retail theft charges