Superintendents Corner: Bettendorf Community School District gives TV6 an update

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday Superintendent Michelle Morse of Bettendorf Community School District stepped into the Superintendents Corner.

In terms of covid cases in the district, Morse says cases have remained steady and stable throughout the school year.

She says the district is prepared to keep the same covid safety protocols if cases increase after the holidays.

“We will continue to implement the same return to learn plan we’ve been implementing all school year, ensuring that we can maintain safe distances, encouraging those that want to, to wear a mask when indoors and making sure students and staff have opportunities to wash their hands frequently,” said Morse.

Looking ahead to the New Year, Morse says leaders are working to put together a 5-year action plan before the end of the year.

“So were working with staff, administrators, students, parents, community members to gather input and feedback. Where part of that process is just implementing the vision and core values, but the ultimate goal is we close out this school year to have a 5-year action plan,” said Morse.

After the New Year, the district is hosting a State of the District event Jan. 24th, 2022.

This will give surrounding families access and exposure to services in the community.

Details on this first time event will be posted here on our website, when it becomes available.

