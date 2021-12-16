Thousands to fly through QC International Airport during holiday season

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport says they’re back to about 94% of their pre-pandemic travel volume, expecting around 50-thousand people expected to fly out this holiday season.

Triple AAA expects more than 109 million Americans are expected to travel between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which is nearing the pandemic record of 119 million travelers in Christmas of 2019.

“It’s been really exciting to get those travel numbers to come back. We’re in the business of travel and aviation so to see our airports start to feel full again has been really energizing. We’re optimistic we put the worst of it behind us we hope, and we’ll see a trajectory to recovery,” says Ashleigh Davis, the PR and Marketing Manager for the Quad Cities International Airport.

While Omicron, the newest variant of COVID-19, continues to spread globally, Davis says that’s not a big factor in the travel season for many. “Maybe some will delay their plans a litte bit, but we’re not seeing that same impact with COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” explains Davis.

States and countries may have varying proof of vaccination requirements, but face masks are required at all U.S. airports. Stephen Smith of East Moline flew back into the Quad Cities on Wednesday, and he says it was a smooth and easy trip. The masks aren’t a concern for him either, as he wants a safe flight, “I understand, it’s all about safety and keeping everybody healthy. Everybody’s got to play their part.”

If you plan on packing gifts, Davis reminds you not to wrap them. She says if TSA spots something through the security process, you’ll need to unwrap your gift and that can cause a headache for you and others in the line. She also suggests leaving extra room in your luggage in case you get extra presents this holiday season.

Airport officials say everyone should expect longer wait times for TSA and baggage claims.

