Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd

Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck the town. (COURTESY BRIDGET POWERS)((COURTESY BRIDGET POWERS))
By Brian Tabick and Aaron Hepker
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUDD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from the community of Rudd following severe weather Wednesday.

Severe storms struck the community at about 7 p.m. causing widespread damage in the town and surrounding areas.

“There is widespread damage throughout the entire time,” the Floyd County Sheriff’s office said. “Rudd is closed to non-residents.”

Floyd County Emergency Management said some buildings were heavily damaged after a tornado hit the town of about 1,100 residents. The city’s water treatment plant suffered damage and the community is expected to be without water or power for several days. The town library suffered extensive damage according to residents.

The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock School District announced classes would be cancelled on Thursday. The district said it wants students and staff to be available to help clean-up storm damage. The district said the RMRR school building will be open starting at 7 a.m. Thursday to provide showers, meals and warmth.

No injuries have been reported.

Members of the Rudd Rockford Marble Rock Community, RRMR will not have classes on Thursday, December 16th. We want our...

Posted by RRMR School District on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

