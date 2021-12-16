Visit Vander Veer for festive Poinsettia & Lights annual display

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Make sure Vander Veer Botanical Park is on your list of Christmas display “must-sees”. The annual Poinsettia & Lights show is open through mid-January at 215 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport.

Natasha Sottos, President of The Friends of Vander Veer, describes the festive display featuring more than 350 poinsettias and thousands of lights in the midst of beautiful conifers and tropical plants. Five gingerbread houses are also nestled in the display, some decorated by local high schools, and others by Davenport Parks and Recreation staff.

The Friends of Vander Veer has provided the funding for the poinsettias, as the non-profit has continued to do for some twenty years.

Admission for the magical display is FREE. Families can stop in, take lots of holiday photos, and simply enjoy. The conservatory is open Tuesday-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Mondays. On Saturday, Dec. 18, there will be extended hours until 7 p.m.

Memorials are very popular gift idea this time of year

The Friends of Vander Veer offers several way to honor or memorialize a family member. Tree memorials, brick pavers, and light posts are popular. A few benches in the park may be memorialized, too. Brick pavers are $125 per brick, and memorial pricing goes up from there. For more information, contact the non-profit at 563-323-3298. Funds raised go directly to support plants and education programs at Vander Veer Botanical Park.

