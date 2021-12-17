Advertisement

24/7 Helpline available for families facing Alzheimer’s during holidays

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As families come together this holiday season, they may notice cognitive changes in a loved one they don’t see regularly.

The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 — remains a vital resource for individuals and families who have concerns about cognitive changes affecting a loved one.

Megan Pedersen of the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is the guest on PSL to outline the important resources always available through the agency (beyond the holiday season). She also provides examples changes in behavior or memory that should be a red flag for concern.

The Alzheimer’s Association Helpline is a free service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year, offering a wide-range of services and support, including:

● Specialists and master’s-level clinicians who offer confidential support and information, crisis assistance and emotional support.

● Referrals to local resources and programs for ongoing support through Alzheimer’s Association local chapters across the country.

● Translation services in more than 200 languages for people living with the disease, caregivers, families and the public.

Today, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 66,000 in Iowa and 230,000 in Illinois. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends are serving as caregivers, including 73,000 in Iowa and 381,000 in Illinois.

www.ALZ.org/Iowa

