The Arc of the QCA hopes to develop donated land in Silvis

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities Community resource plans to transform an empty plot of land into a new asset for people with disabilities.

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area provides services to people with disabilities like group housing and job training. It received a donated plot of land from IH Mississippi Credit Union, in Silvis.

It started when IHMVCU reached out to The Arc regarding a property it had sat on for a while. Rick Schloemer, Community Outreach Coordinator with IHMVCU, said everything just clicked.

“It was serendipitous from the standpoint that we had the land, they had a need,” Schloemer said.

This plot is located at the corner of 18th St. and Crosstown Ave., next to many potential employers like Jewel-Osco and Walmart.

Michael Glanz, Executive Director of The Arc of the QCA, said this land is perfect for expanding its services.

“We looked at it and we said yes. I think we could do something. It really puts … the Arc out in front of the community over there in Silvis,” Glanz said. “It expands our reach a little farther throughout Illinois Quad Cities, so we’re excited to do something with this land.”

With the space, The Arc hopes to build a facility to train people with disabilities across the horticulture, service and retail industries. It potentially wants to open up retail space as well.

“It really just gets people exposed to more and different types of careers for people with disabilities, Glaz said. “It’s really about sharing what people can achieve, and not what their challenges are.”

According to Schloemer, this fits right into IHMVCU’s goals.

“Sort of a motto of credit unions is people helping people,” Schloemer said. “They can do so much training for individuals with developmental disabilities. We’re really excited about that.”

Glanz said there isn’t an official timeline yet, but The Arc hopes to start using the land for gardening in the spring of 2022.

The Arc is always looking for donations of land, cars or money for similar developments. Those interested in donating can find out more information on The Arc of the QCA’s website.

