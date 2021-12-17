Advertisement

The Arc of the QCA hopes to develop donated land in Silvis

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities Community resource plans to transform an empty plot of land into a new asset for people with disabilities.

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area provides services to people with disabilities like group housing and job training. It received a donated plot of land from IH Mississippi Credit Union, in Silvis.

It started when IHMVCU reached out to The Arc regarding a property it had sat on for a while. Rick Schloemer, Community Outreach Coordinator with IHMVCU, said everything just clicked.

“It was serendipitous from the standpoint that we had the land, they had a need,” Schloemer said.

This plot is located at the corner of 18th St. and Crosstown Ave., next to many potential employers like Jewel-Osco and Walmart.

Michael Glanz, Executive Director of The Arc of the QCA, said this land is perfect for expanding its services.

“We looked at it and we said yes. I think we could do something. It really puts … the Arc out in front of the community over there in Silvis,” Glanz said. “It expands our reach a little farther throughout Illinois Quad Cities, so we’re excited to do something with this land.”

With the space, The Arc hopes to build a facility to train people with disabilities across the horticulture, service and retail industries. It potentially wants to open up retail space as well.

“It really just gets people exposed to more and different types of careers for people with disabilities, Glaz said. “It’s really about sharing what people can achieve, and not what their challenges are.”

According to Schloemer, this fits right into IHMVCU’s goals.

“Sort of a motto of credit unions is people helping people,” Schloemer said. “They can do so much training for individuals with developmental disabilities. We’re really excited about that.”

Glanz said there isn’t an official timeline yet, but The Arc hopes to start using the land for gardening in the spring of 2022.

The Arc is always looking for donations of land, cars or money for similar developments. Those interested in donating can find out more information on The Arc of the QCA’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd
Nearly 50,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power...
MidAmerican Energy: Quad Cities area expected to have power restored by Thursday night
The Muscatine Fire Department reported there is heavy black smoke on the scene.
Crews fight junk yard fire for seven hours at Muscatine Metals
Severe wind impacts
A look at severe wind damage in the TV6 viewing area

Latest News

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Friday that talking prescriptions labels are available in 26 languages...
Hy-Vee Pharmacies offer talking prescription labels in 26 languages
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 59,312 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois reports 59,312 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days
This derecho formed differently than the stronger Aug. 10, 2020 derecho
Historic Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak classified as a derecho
This derecho formed differently than the stronger Aug. 10, 2020 derecho
Dec. 15 storms classified as a derecho